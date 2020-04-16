Left Menu
Govt to provide Rs 3,500 to each Arunachali stranded outside state: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the state government will provide Rs 3,500 to each Arunachali person stranded outside the state amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the state government will provide Rs 3,500 to each Arunachali person stranded outside the state amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Sharing details on Twitter, Khandu requested all Arunachali people stranded outside the state to register themselves at a portal.

"This portal will be opened till midnight of April 19. Respective DCs will verify the registration and relief amount will be granted from CMRF," Khandu tweeted. "Arunachal government to provide Rs 3,500 to all Arunachali stranded outside the state as immediate monetary relief. This decision was taken today in the state cabinet meeting held through video conferencing. This is the fourth cabinet meeting in a row held this month to fight COVID-19," he added.

He further stated that the state government has provided Rs 1,000 to all farmers registered under the PM-KISAN scheme. "Farmers are the backbone of Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to the monetary relief being provided by the Centre to the farmers affected due to lockdown, the Government of Arunachal has also released Rs 1000 for each farmer who are registered under PM-KISAN scheme," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's first COVID-19 patient has tested negative for the virus. "The first positive (coronavirus) case of Arunachal has tested negative today after conducting the 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days, under the observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again," Khandu tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Arunachal Pradesh has so far confirmed just one positive case of COVID-19. With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414. (ANI)

