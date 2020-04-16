Punjab launches special COVID-19 helpline for citizens

The Punjab Government on Thursday launched a special helpline for citizens to connect with a network of senior doctors over teleconference and get medical advice on COVID-19 and other related concerns. The helpline that will help the citizens to connect to the doctors is 1800 180 4104.

"Disclosing this here this morning Member of state COVID Control Room Team Ravi Bhagat said a panel of expert doctors have been duly trained about the platform, its protocol and functionalities to counsel the anxiety-related issues in the wake of the lockdown," read an official statement. The focus would be to identify and prioritise cases for emergency medical attention with a wider technological reach for people from less privileged sections.

Bhagat said underlining the need to not overwhelm our health apparatus, this counselling shall also help identify cases for isolation, home quarantine and those who require medical attention. The cases shall be notified to the government for further tracking and action. Besides addressing the issues arising out of perceived unrest among citizens due to the inability to reach doctors in non-emergency cases amid the lockdown, Bhagat said access to professional medical advice from doctors shall also help people understand their own symptoms and act accordingly.

So far, Punjab has reported 186 COVID-19 positive cases according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

