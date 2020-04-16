218 cases of fake news, rumours, hate speech on social media registered in Maharashtra

A total of 218 cases have been registered regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech over social media in Maharashtra, state cyber cell said on Thursday. "Total 218 cases of fake news and hate messages filed in Maharashtra till April 16. Forty five accused have been arrested so far and 160 accused have been identified for arrest." it said.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 2,919 cases of coronavirus including 187 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus count reached 12,759 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

