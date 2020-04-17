Left Menu
144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says state health dept

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal and 10 deaths have occurred till Thursday due to the virus, government data showed.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:42 IST
144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says state health dept
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal and 10 deaths have occurred till Thursday due to the virus, government data showed. "As of today, there are 144 active COVID-19 cases (an increase of 12 from yesterday) and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus in West Bengal," the State Health & Family Welfare Department said on Thursday.

The health department said, "The number of persons under home observation/ surveillance is 36982, those who have completed surveillance are 20219. Persons admitted in hospital till date are 2714, and persons discharged from hospital isolation till date 2225." "Persons presently admitted in hospital isolation are 489. The number of samples tested is 3811," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

