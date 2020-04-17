Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID impasse: Bolivian and Peruvian migrants trapped at Chilean border

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:57 IST
COVID impasse: Bolivian and Peruvian migrants trapped at Chilean border

More than a thousand mainly Bolivian migrants are stranded near Chile's northern border after informal labor sources in their host country dried up but they were unable to return home because of shutdowns to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, refugee groups and both governments have confirmed. The migrants have been gathering for the past two weeks after Bolivia progressively tightened its border after allowing some returnees into quarantine within the country.

Now, around 800 people are being housed in a disused school in the northern Chilean city of Iquique, while another 300 are waiting in a bus station in Antofagasta, another major city, Chilean authorities and refugee groups say, after several thwarted attempts to cross. Most are Bolivians, but some Peruvians are also seeking to return home. Refugee groups say 250 more people are sleeping outside the Bolivian consulate in Iquique, and that more people are heading north from the Chilean capital Santiago.

On Wednesday the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet urged countries in Latin America to open their borders to their own nationals. “Under international law, everyone has the right to return to their home country – even during a pandemic," she said.

Bolivia's foreign ministry told Reuters on Thursday it would be making an announcement "in the coming hours" about the situation. Chile's foreign minister Teodoro Ribera said later on Thursday that Bolivia had agreed to reopen its border to some returnees on Saturday and Sunday.

He said the two countries had negotiated that the migrants' time in the care of the Chilean authorities in Iquique and Antofagasta could be counted as quarantine and discounted from time they would spend under observation on the other side of the border before returning to their homes. He said he hoped the measure "would ensure that people entering Bolivia are not carrying coronavirus or risk generating a larger outbreak in Bolivian territory," he said in a statement sent to media.

Hector Pujols, president of Chile's National Migrants Coordination Group, said before the development that it had appealed to the World Trade Organization to intervene since it has responsibility for migrant labor. "Without work or a means to live, people prefer to go back to their own countries but they can't do that either now, so it's a Catch-22 situation," he said.

Jorge Corpus, a Bolivian man waiting in Antofagasta, told local television: "It makes you feel very angry and impotent. It's beginning to look like we're never going to see our families or get back to Bolivia. We don't have any money left or anything to live on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge denies bid by Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for new trial

A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid for a new trial by U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone after the veteran Republican operative accused the jury forewoman of being tainted by political bias. U.S. Dist...

US provides nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID 19

The United States has provided nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Department said Thursday. The amount is being used to help India hinder the spread of the disease by providing care...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data

Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Streets lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.Any gains, ...

Argentina sketches out debt revamp with $38 bln coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020