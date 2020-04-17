Left Menu
Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-04-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 08:01 IST
Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mohammed al-Jadaan said in the virtual meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, held on Thursday, that the Saudi government's priorities are necessary resources for health care system, financial and economic support to those affected by coronavirus while taking into account the re-prioritization of spending under the current circumstances, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on early Friday.

