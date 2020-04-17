Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCC chairman wants to greenlight Ligado's U.S.-wide 5G network

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 08:51 IST
FCC chairman wants to greenlight Ligado's U.S.-wide 5G network

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) circulated on Thursday a draft order asking FCC members to approve Ligado Networks' low-power nationwide 5G network despite objections from the Defense Department and major U.S. airlines. Ligado's plan to use so-called L-Band spectrum, for which it holds some licenses, has come under criticism from some federal agencies and powerful lawmakers. The L-Band is also used for Global Positioning System (GPS) and other navigation systems because the signals can penetrate cloud cover. The Pentagon also uses the band for military purposes.

On Wednesday, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe, and the panel's top Democrat, Jack Reed, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to bar Ligado from moving forward, citing interference with GPS reception. "Ligado's planned usage will likely harm military capabilities, particularly for the U.S. Space Force, and have major impact on the national economy," Inhofe, Reed and Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a letter to Trump.

However, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said that, based on an extensive technical review by FCC staff, he was "convinced" that conditions in his draft order would permit Ligado to proceed "without causing harmful interference." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr both endorsed Pai's plan. Barr said on Thursday it "should greatly reduce the cost and time it will take to deploy 5G throughout the country and would be a major step toward preserving our economic future."

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A coalition of firms including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Lockheed Martin Corp, Iridium Communications Inc and FedEx Corp, said in a letter made public on Thursday the FCC's nine-year review of Ligado's various proposals should end without approval.

"The aviation industry increasingly relies on L-band satellite communications and location services to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable air travel," the coalition wrote, citing "Ligado’s failure to adequately address the harmful interference at the heart of its proposals." The FCC did not comment on the airlines' criticism.

In an April 10 letter to Pai, the executive branch - including the Pentagon, NASA, departments of Commerce and Homeland Security - said the Defense Department "strongly opposed" Ligado's proposal because it would "adversely affect the military potential of GPS." An Air Force memo warned that Ligado's proposals to reduce interference were "impractical and un-executable" and would "place enormous burdens on agencies and other GPS users to monitor and report the interference."

The memo added that Ligado's plan would not protect the vast majority of GPS receivers which are used outside defined areas such as military installations. The memo was also signed by other federal agencies including the Army, Navy, Federal Aviation Administration, Energy Department, Justice Department, Commerce Department, NASA and Homeland Security Department.

Ligado President and Chief Executive Doug Smith said in a statement the company was committed to "protecting GPS while delivering highly secure and ultra-reliable communications."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hardy's 'Capone' won't release in theatres, says director Josh Trank

Tom Hardy-starrer Capone will be going straight to a streaming service, director Josh Trank has announced. The movie, which was earlier titled Fonzo, is biopic on notorious gangster Al Capone. It will chronicle his struggle with early-onset...

Conley outduels LaVine in H-O-R-S-E competition

Mike Conley was pleased just to get in some good competition with the NBA season suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. That he won ESPNs H-O-R-S-E Challenge, beating Zach LaVine in the championship match aired Thursday night, was secon...

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...

Alex Carey hopeful of playing Test cricket for Australia

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he is hopeful of becoming good enough to play the longest format of the game for Australia. Carey has been in good form over the past few seasons in Australias domestic competition, Sheffield S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020