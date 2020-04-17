COVID-19: Shashi Tharoor appreciates 'great job' by Harsh Vardhan and Health Ministry
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:08 IST
Congress Lok Sabha MP leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday appreciated Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and his colleagues in the ministry for doing "great job" amid COVID-19 outbreak. "Thanks for the response @drharshvardhan! You &your colleagues are doing a great job in difficult circumstances. Guess this means that it won't be long before Thiruvananthapuram is off the hotspot list, as Kerala has categorised it in a lower tier than the most affected districts," Tharoor tweeted.
Tagging the minister in a tweet earlier, the Congress leader asked why Thiruvananthapuram is listed as a COVID-19 hotspot. "A bit curious as to why Thiruvananthapuram is listed as a #Covid19 hotspot when it has such a great track record!? Perhaps @MoHFW_INDIA can enlighten us?" Tharoor, the Lok MP from Thiruvananthapuram had tweeted.
Responding to the Congress leader, Harsh Vardhan said there are 170 hotspot districts, 207 non-hotspot & rest non-infected. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 13,387 including 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)
