Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC seeks to restrain Delhi govt from classifying COVID cases as Tablighi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:41 IST
Plea in HC seeks to restrain Delhi govt from classifying COVID cases as Tablighi

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as "Tablighi Jamaat" or "Masjid Markaz", alleging it amounts to religious profiling. In Delhi, coronavirus has infected around 1,640 and claimed 38 lives.

The petition by a lawyer on Thursday alleged that after the Tablighi event, Kejriwal via his tweets "deliberately" classified several affected cases under a separate caption -- "Masjid Markaz". The petitioner, advocate M M Kashyap, claimed that such reporting of the coronavirus cases has led to "communal antagonism" and perpetrating of hatred against a specific religious community.

It contended that when the atmosphere was already tense and sensitive in Delhi, post the riots in north east parts of the national capital, such reporting of COVID-19 cases would only deteriorate the situation. The plea, filed through advocates Fozia Rahman and M Qayam-ud-din, said that it was the need of the hour that the nation is united in the fight against coronavirus and giving communal angle to the cases would hamper the same.

The petition, likely to be heard on April 20, contends that communal reporting of the Tablighi Jamaat incident needs to be stopped immediately and any delay in doing so would promote ill-will, enmity and hatred towards Muslim community. It also contended that Kejriwal has violated the advisory or guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has strictly advised to refrain from religious profiling of coronavirus cases.

The petition seeks directions to Kejriwal and Delhi government to prohibit and stop dissemination of coronavirus infection data allegedly on the basis of religious or communal classification.PTI HMP SKV DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...

UK shares join global rally, Rio Tinto surges on upbeat results

Britains stock markets jumped on Friday as investors cheered plans for gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data on possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 2.7 by 0709 GMT, led ...

Japan promises swift coronavirus payouts, starting in May

Japan hopes to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month, it said on Friday, after extending a state of emergency nationwide in the face of criticism that its response to the crisis had been slow and inefficient. Prime Minis...

'Absolute legend,' Prince William says of British fundraising veteran

Britains Prince William described as an absolute legend the 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than 17 million pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden.Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020