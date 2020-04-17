UP police chief tells Markaz congregation attendees to come for COVID-19 test or face action

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday requested Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come for their COVID-19 tests or else the police will be forced to take legal action against them. "Following the orders by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we appeal to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come forward for COVID-19 testing. If anyone is found by us, then they will face legal action," DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi told ANI.

He further said that orders have been issued to take action against those who had attacked the police, doctors and paramedical staff. On April 15, stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, which had gone to take family members of a person who died of COVID-19 to a quarantine facility in Moradabad.

Several people who attended the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

