ED attaches properties worth Rs 6 cr belonging to Directors of Damodar Developers under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attached 11 bank accounts and three flats in West Bengal worth Rs 6.07 crore belonging to Directors of M/s Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd and others in a bank fraud case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:40 IST
ED attaches properties worth Rs 6 cr belonging to Directors of Damodar Developers under PMLA
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Other properties attached include an office space, a covered space with garages and land in West Bengal. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Other properties attached include an office space, a covered space with garages and land in West Bengal. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

