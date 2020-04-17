Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State Department

Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:01 IST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on a U.S. proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.
"The secretary emphasized that any future arms control talks must be based on President Trump's vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China," the statement said.
