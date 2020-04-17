Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State Department

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on a U.S. proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.

"The secretary emphasized that any future arms control talks must be based on President Trump's vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.