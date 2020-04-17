Left Menu
MHA extends consular services to foreign nationals till May 3

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the period of providing consular services to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, till May 3.

Updated: 17-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the period of providing consular services to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, till May 3. "Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals, who have been stranded in India because of the spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from January 1 (midnight) to May 3 (midnight) would be extended till midnight of May 3 on 'GRATIS' basis, after making online applications by the foreigner exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will also be granted to them up to 14 days beyond May 3, i.e., 27.05.2020 without levy of overstay penalty," MHA said in a memorandum.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of the total tally, 11,616 cases are active while 1,767 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 452 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

