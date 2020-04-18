Left Menu
Indore starts 50 Ola ambulance service

Indore district administration has begun an ambulance service using private OLA cabs.

Updated: 18-04-2020 08:51 IST
Chandramouli Shukla, CEO of Indore Development Authority. Image Credit: ANI

Indore district administration has begun an ambulance service using private OLA cabs. District Collecter Manish Singh gave the directions to start the service with 50 Ola taxis.

"As directed by District Collector, we have started 50 Ola ambulance service. Its main objective is to shift patients from green hospitals to yellow hospitals after screening. We have also set up a control room," said Chandramouli Shukla, CEO of Indore Development Authority. Hospitals of green category treat non-Covid patients, those in the yellow category are for patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus.

With 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, so far Indore has reported as many as 892 cases of COVID-19. "50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892," Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia told ANI.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310 including 69 deaths, said State Health Department on Friday. (ANI)

