With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:36 IST
India's total COVID-19 cases mount to 14,378, Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported.

Delhi comes next with 1,707 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 patients have died. Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,323 cases, out of which 283 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,229 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 11 patients are dead. Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,310 cases, including 69 patients recovered and 69 patients dead. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 396 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

