Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand Chief Secy issues directions on PPE, construction works slated to begin from April 20

In the wake of lockdown enforced due to coronavirus outbreak, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh urged the District Magistrates (DMs) to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits through Directorate General of Health Services as per their requirements.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:53 IST
U'khand Chief Secy issues directions on PPE, construction works slated to begin from April 20
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of lockdown enforced due to coronavirus outbreak, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh urged the District Magistrates (DMs) to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits through Directorate General of Health Services as per their requirements. "The District Magistrates will no longer purchase PPE kits at their level. Instead, they will have to send their requirements to the Directorate General of Health Services, who will then send the requirements, to the central government. The central government will provide high-quality PPE kits to the DMs," Singh said during a meeting with DMs, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of all districts through video conferencing.

He also said, "The COVID-19 tests should be done as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)." "Besides, ensure that the Arogya Setu App is installed in mobile phones of all coronavirus positive persons," the Chief Secretary added.

Singh also directed the officials to make necessary preparations for the permissible works that will be opened after April 20 as per the guidelines of the central government. On this, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that while necessary construction works could begin from April 20, especially those which are already in the state of completion, "the construction managers will have to ensure social distance and sanitation are being maintained at all times." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League IPL memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defe...

Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered. The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has bee...

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide p...

US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty: UN expert

The US must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from plunging into poverty, an independent UN human rights expert has said. UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020