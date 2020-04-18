U'khand govt directs colleges, universities to start online classes from April 21

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday has issued directions to start online classes in all government and non-government colleges and universities in the state from April 21. According to a letter by Dr Ahmad Iqbal, additional secretary, the online classes shall be conducted on platforms like Skype, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

He also said that the session should also be recorded as well. Education institutions are closed across the country in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

