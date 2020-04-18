Left Menu
U'khand govt directs colleges, universities to start online classes from April 21

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday has issued directions to start online classes in all government and non-government colleges and universities in the state from April 21.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday has issued directions to start online classes in all government and non-government colleges and universities in the state from April 21. According to a letter by Dr Ahmad Iqbal, additional secretary, the online classes shall be conducted on platforms like Skype, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

He also said that the session should also be recorded as well. Education institutions are closed across the country in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

