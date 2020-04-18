20 COVID-19 positive cases from INS Angre depot shifted to hospital

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Saturday said that 20 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the INS Angre depot and they were shifted to Indian Navy's hospital. Speaking to ANI, Naik said: "20 COVID-19 positive cases have emerged from INS Angre depot in Colaba where 130 people were kept under quarantine. Patients have been shifted to the Indian Navy's hospital and are being treated. Others have been quarantined."

Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor, who was tested positive on April 7. Earlier in the day, Navy officials said the number of infected personnel may go up as the test results of many are still awaited. (ANI)

