Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr compensation if one dies while dealing with COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the State government will give Rs 1 crore to the kin of all those in case they die during dealing with the coronavirus patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:31 IST
Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr compensation if one dies while dealing with COVID-19 patients
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the State government will give Rs 1 crore to the kin of all those in case they die during dealing with the coronavirus patients. Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said: "If any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family."

Chief Minister Kejriwal also said that a total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city. "A total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city and most of the places have already been sanitized," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the people to maintain social distance while living in the containment zones. "There are 71 containment zones in the city. I request the people to stay at their respective homes and do not visit the neighbour's house," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Mental fortitude helps Indian man battle coronavirus in Singapore

Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the month in Singapore, fought fear, thoughts of his family and even boredom to finally be in a condition from where full recovery is in sight. The 35-y...

IRCTC served 10 lakh meals to poor, needy since March 28

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC has provided 10 lakh meals to the poor and needy since March 28, with 62,990 meals distributed on Saturday, the railway subsidiary said. From l...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95

Three more people, one in Noida and two in Greater Noida, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 95, officials here saidTwo other patients, who were undergoin...

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020