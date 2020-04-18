UP announces Rs 1,000 aid per head for destitute people amid lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that Rs 1,000 each will be given to destitute people financial aid, including to those who were left out in both urban and rural areas amid lockdown, said an official on Saturday. "The Chief Minister has announced that Rs 1000 each will be given to destitute people. Those who were left out in urban and rural areas will also be identified and given Rs 1000. So far the state government has given Rs 236.98 crore to 23,70,000 labourers as maintenance allowance," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

Highlighting the coronavirus cases, Awasthi said several districts in the state have become virus-free. "Several districts are becoming corona free- Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Hathras. Now Shahjahanpur is also on the verge of becoming coron- free. Bareilly and Prayagraj have also become corona free," he added.

Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the state government had decided to extend help to those people whose livelihood has been affected due to coornavirus lockdown. In this context, in the first phase, more than 11 lakh construction workers in the state have been provided Rs 1,000 each in their accounts. (ANI)

