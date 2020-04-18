Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of a handicapped person in drug case

Left Menu
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed an interim bail plea of a divyang who was arrested with a bag containing 3.5 kg of charas in his possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed an interim bail plea of a divyang who was arrested with a bag containing 3.5 kg of charas in his possession. The petitioner was seeking interim bail for a period of 45 days on the grounds that he was a handicapped person suffering from severe diabetes and high blood pressure and the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case and it is falsely alleged against him that a bag containing 3.5 kg of charas was recovered from him. He submitted that in the present pandemic situation of COVID-19, it is dangerous for the applicant who is suffering from diabetes and hypertension to remain in jail. The lawyer further submitted that the petitioner is not being provided proper treatment in jail.

However, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the petitioner was arrested when he was carrying 3.5 kg charas which is a commercial quantity. He further submitted that the petitioner is being treated well for his medical conditions inside the jail.

"All the tests as prescribed by RML Hospital and other doctors have been duly conducted on the petitioner and the condition of the petitioner is stable," he said. After the conclusion of the arguments by both sides, the court observed that "keeping in view the allegations against the petitioner, the petitioner is not entitled to grant of interim bail as prayed, as in the present case the petitioner was found carrying 3.5 kg of charas which is a commercial quantity".

Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar, while denying bail to the accused, also went through his health report. "The perusal of the report shows that all due medical attention and treatment has been given to the petitioner and all his complaints regarding his health have been duly attended and addressed. The petitioner was even taken to RML hospital where his 2D Echo Test was also carried out which showed his normal valve functions. The health status report of the petitioner reveals that haemogram, liver function test, kidney function test and lipid profile were all carried out and were found to be within normal limits," the court noted. (ANI)

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

