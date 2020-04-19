Delhi Police constable tests positive for coronavirus

A constable tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Delhi Police said. The constable was the driver of the station house officer (SHO) of Chandni Mahal police station. His family members have been asked to home quarantine themselves.

"A constable from Chandni Mahal police station tested positive for COVID-19. He is the driver of Chandni Mahal's SHO. Family members of the constable have been asked to home quarantine themselves," said Delhi Police. Security was deployed in Chandni Mahal, hours after it was declared as one of the containment zones late on April 10 by the Delhi government.The administration has sanitised the entire area and is providing door-to-door delivery of the essential commodities to the residents.

The national capital on Saturday reported 186 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the deadly virus."186 new coronavirus positive cases and one death reported in Delhi today. 134 people also recovered today," a health bulletin from the Delhi government said.The total number of positive cases in the national capital stood at 1,893, including 207 recovered. The total death toll due to the infection is 43, it added. (ANI)

