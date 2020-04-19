Left Menu
Development News Edition

44 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 647

44 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 647, the State Health Department said on Sunday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:37 IST
44 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 647
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

44 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 647, the State Health Department said on Sunday. "With 44 new cases being reported in the state, the total number of coronavirus cases have mounted to 647," said the Health Department.

Of 647 cases, 565 are active, while 65 people have recovered till now. A total of 17 people have succumbed to the infection. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 15,712, of which 2231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Panama holds 1,700 migrants in jungle due to coronavirus

Around 1,700 illegal migrants heading to the United States are being held in a jungle camp by Panama authorities after several cases of the new coronavirus were detected among them, an official source said. They are being kept in La Penita,...

India should take 'measured approach' with stimulus packages to deal with COVID-19: Panagariya

India should resist calls for mega relief and stimulus packages that pitch for generous availability of credit to even unviable businesses and instead focus on a more measured approach to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, eminent...

Irish unlikely to see packed pubs, big gatherings soon -minister

Ireland is highly unlikely to allow large gatherings this year and the cocooning of people over 70 years old in their homes may persist for quite a while, Health Minister Simon Harris said on Sunday. Whats not going to come back quickly are...

Seven women report domestic violence in Odisha

Seven women have complained of abuse when the Odisha Police made calls to them, as part of the Phone-Up program - which is aimed at curbing domestic violence in the state - a top officer here said. A total of 304 calls were made on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020