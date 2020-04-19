Left Menu
Lockdown to be enforced in Aurangabad jail: Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the lockdown at Aurangabad jail would be implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, here on Sunday.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:27 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the lockdown at Aurangabad jail would be implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, here on Sunday. "We have decided to enforce lockdown at Aurangabad jail. No one will be allowed to come out of the jail nor anyone from outside will enter the prison," said Deshmukh.

With regard to food and accommodation inside the prison, he said that the necessary arrangements would be made. "Arrangements for food and stay of police personnel will be made inside the jail," he said. Last week, Maharashtra's Home Department had issued an order enforcing complete lockdown in five prisons in Mumbai and Pune region to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The five prisons are Mumbai Central Jail, Thane Jail, Yerawada Jail, Byculla Jail, and Kalyan Jail. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's update on Sunday, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with a total of 3,651 COVID-19 cases. 365 patients have recovered. The State has reported 211 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

