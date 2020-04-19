5 tipper vehicles and 1 JCB seized, 8 detained in AP

Kanchikacherla Police on Sunday detained 8 people and seized 5 tipper vehicles and 1 JCB, taking action on a quarry running illegally during the nationwide lockdown in Devanabanda village in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

"The police seized 5 tipper vehicles and 1 JCB and detained 8 persons involving in illegal quarry running in Devanabanda village. We have registered a case against the owner of Pawan Metal Quarry," said Sriharibabu, Sub-Inspector of the Kanchikacherla police station on Sunday.

"The seized vehicles have been shifted to the market yard, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.