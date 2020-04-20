Jabalpur: SHO, 4 guards suspended after COVID-19 patient flees hospital

After a COVID-19 patient fled from a hospital here on Sunday, Station House Officer (SHO) and four guards who were on duty have been suspended.

"The concerned Station House Officer and 4 guards who were on duty have been suspended. All aspects of the case are being investigated. We are putting all efforts from our side to nab the person and also request people to be alert and inform us," said Jabalpur District Magistrate Bharat Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for the information related to whereabouts of the corona patient who fled from the hospital. The coronavirus positive patient identified as Javed Khan. He has been accused under the National Security Act and was responsible for attacking a police team in Indore's Chandan Nagar managed to escape from Jabalpur Medical College.Police PRO Ravindra Singh informed that DGP Vivek Johri has declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for the person who helps in getting the runaway COVID-19 patient arrested. (ANI)

