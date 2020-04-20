Poonch remains COVID-19 free with continuous efforts of district administration

With collective efforts and dedication of Poonch District administration including healthcare workers and police department, Poonch continues to remain a COVID-19 free district. It is the result of the hardwork done by the district's administration including the healthcare workers who were responsible for putting persons under quarantine, police department who implemented the lockdown strictly in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the essential services provided by the Civil Administration.

Speaking to ANI, Shameem Bhati, Superintendent Health Services, District Hospital Poonch said, "We have a quarantine ward consisting of 33 beds here. If in case any COVID-19 positive case is reported here, we are fully prepared to tackle it. We do not have any COVID-19 positive cases yet and the district administration has played a huge role in this including our District Collector, police department and teams of healthcare workers." The Head of Medical Staff, District Hospital poonch, Balbeer Singh told ANI that time to time quarantine cases have been reported here follwoing which they have been admitted to the ward and almost all of them have been cured and returned.

"Poonch has not reported any such case (of COVID-19) so far. Our staff is working 24/7 and currently we have three cases in the quarantine ward," he added. Dr Anubhav Khajuria, in-charge of quarantine ward, District Hospital Poonch said that a quarantine ward was already functioning in the hospital and now the collection facility has also started here.

He continued saying that the hospital has installed a sanitisation tunnel so people have to walk through the tunnel before entering. He appreciated the people of Poonch District for supporting and cooperating in this crisis. "Poonch doesn't have any COVID19 positive case. The citizens are following government directions. The supply of essential items in the district is under control. Ration is being supplied to migrant labourers from other States staying here," said Rahul Yadav, District Development Commissioner.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Angral told ANI that the police here started implementing the guidelines issued by the government even before the lockdown was imposed. "We have been enforcing the government's policies strictly, even before the lockdown was imposed. We are using drones amid lockdown. A helpline has also been established to address public grievances so overall the situation is under control. We do not have any COVID-19 positive case so far," he added.

Meanwhile, with four more people diagonsed with coronavirus positive on Sunday, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 354 in the Union Territory, said State Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

