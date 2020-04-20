Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:41 IST
Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britain's High Court on Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

India wants to bring back Mallya, 64, whose business interests have ranged from aviation to liquor, over $1.4 billion in loans Kingfisher took out from Indian banks which the authorities argue he had no intention of repaying. "The SDJ (senior district judge) was entitled to find that there was a prima facie case of fraud by false representation," the judge said in their more than 23,000-word ruling.

Mallya, the co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India which went into administration in 2018, was nicknamed "the King of Good Times" after the slogan of one of his premium beers and his hard-partying lifestyle. His extradition would be a huge win for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has faced pressure from political opponents to bring to justice several people who have fled India in recent years to escape prosecution, many for loan defaults.

Mallya's lawyer, Clare Montgomery, had argued that the 2018 extradition ruling by Judge Emma Arbuthnot had "multiple errors" because she did not take into account all the evidence about the financial status of Kingfisher Airlines. In 2018, Arbuthnot rejected Mallya's argument that the case was motivated by political considerations, that he would not receive a fair trial in India and that extradition would infringe his human rights.

In her judgement, Arbuthnot said that Indian banking officials might have been in "the thrall of this glamorous, flashy, famous, bejewelled, bodyguarded, ostensibly billionaire playboy who charmed and cajoled" them into ignoring their own rules and regulations. Mallya may now be able to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court if his legal team argue there is a matter of law that needs to be clarified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...

'Listen to your heart': Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia have come together to deliver some tough love in a new film for Earth Day the human race will only survive if we start putting our minds at the service of our hearts.Produced by Academy and Emmy aw...

The 100 Season 7’s new ‘ruthless’ antagonist revealed, What latest we know so far

Fans are expecting The 100 Season 7 this year despite the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the entertainment industry very badly as the American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama TV series has nourished its practice of premiering one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020