Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two police personnel suspended in connection with Palghar incident

Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with the Palghar incident on Sunday wherein three persons were killed after being beaten up by villagers, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:37 IST
Two police personnel suspended in connection with Palghar incident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with the Palghar incident on Sunday wherein three persons were killed after being beaten up by villagers, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh. "Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with the Palghar incident," Singh said on Monday.

Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of April 17 and were declared dead. A video related to the incident is viral on social media, in which it can be seen that villagers damaged the car of the deceased using sticks, stones and other objects. Police reached the spot immediately but still, villagers continued to attack the three men, said K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar on Sunday.

An FIR has been filed against 110 people, who have been arrested, and out of which 101 accused have been sent to the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian businessman apologises for 'Islamophobic' poem

A prominent Indian businessman in the UAE has apologized for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments through his poem, which alluded to a Muslim religious group, according to a media report. Sohan Roy, founder chairman of Sharjah-based...

TN govt prepares list of donors for plasma therapy

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI The Tamil Nadu health department is preparing a list of donors for the convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, even as the government is awaiting the final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research ...

RSP registers lowest ever Specific Energy Consumption in 2019-20

Rourkela Steel Plant RSP on Monday said it has registered its lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20 which stood at 6.24 giga calories per tonne of crude steel. Besides, the lowest monthly specific energy consumption of 5.97 gig...

'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru in Hotstar Specials 'Hundred'

Actor Rinku Rajguru is all set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, Hundred Rinku, who gained nationwide fame for her portrayal of Archi in Sairat, will be seen in the action-comedy space with her charac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020