Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. calls on Beijing to grant freedom of movement to Chinese rights lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:39 IST
U.S. calls on Beijing to grant freedom of movement to Chinese rights lawyer

The United States on Monday called on China to allow freedom of movement to prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, whom it said has been released after five years of unjust detention, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We remain very concerned about reports of his declining physical and mental health, and of his mistreatment in prison," the State Department said, adding that it continued to call on Beijing for the release of "all those unjustly detained," saying Washington remained concerned by China's "weak rule of law, arbitrary detentions and torture in custody." A Chinese court in January 2019 had imprisoned the prominent rights lawyer for 4-1/2 years for subversion of state power, after he was tried a month before that in a hearing that rights groups had called a sham.

Wang, who had taken on cases deemed sensitive by Chinese authorities, such as accusations of police torture, had gone missing in August 2015 amid a sweeping crackdown on rights activists and lawyers. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated over the past month over the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China late last year and since then has infected more than 2.3 million people across the globe.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly accused China of attempting to cover up the spread of the outbreak in its early days and failing to share accurate data about the scale of the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sown area of summer crops registers 36 pc rise over previous year: Centre

The government on Monday said that the sown area of summer crops has registered an increase of 36 per cent over the previous year. Overcoming lockdown restrictions, sown area of summer crops has increased significantly, registering an incre...

UP: Policeman who thrashed three siblings for defying lockdown suspended

A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up of a farmers son and two teenage daughters here for defying lockdown. The action against beat constable Kale Singh was taken after Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Trip...

Over 3,000 held for violating lockdown in Delhi

Over 3,000 people were detained for violating the ongoing lockdown here on Monday and around 273 cases registered, police said. According to the data shared by Delhi Police, 3,562 people were apprehended under Section 65 persons bound to co...

Annamrita Foundation distributes 69 lakh meals to vulnerable people during lockdown

A non-profit body Annamrita Foundation, formerly known as ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, on Monday said it has distributed 69 lakh meals to migrant workers, daily wage earners, slum dwellers and the poor across the country during the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020