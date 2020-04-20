Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 5 judicial officers as Judges of Karnataka HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:27 IST
SC Collegium recommends elevation of 5 judicial officers as Judges of Karnataka HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended to the government elevation of five judicial officers as Judges of Karnataka High Court. The officers are -- Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai.

In a series of decisions, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court -- Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Subhasis Dasgupta, and Suvra Ghosh -- as Permanent Judges of the high court. The Collegium also put a stamp of approval on the proposal for elevation of the three advocates as Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court -- Boppudi Krishna Mohan, K Suresh Reddy and K Lalitha Kumari.

Besides, it approved the proposal for elevation of advocate B Vijaysen Reddy as a Judge of the Telangana High Court. Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

In Spain, coronavirus death counts prompt anger, confusion

Spain already has one of the worlds highest death tolls from the coronavirus pandemic. But data indicating the true number of fatalities could be much higher is fueling public anger and could cause problems for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchezs...

Small shops to reopen as Serbia relaxes virus rules

Small shops in Serbia will be allowed to reopen, officials said on Monday, as it joins a growing number of European countries relaxing coronavirus restrictions that have battered the economy. Car mechanics, shoemakers, dry cleaners, booksho...

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 1,000 Kashmiri migrants stranded in Punjab sent home

Over 1,000 Kashmiris, who had been stuck in Punjabs Pathankot due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, were sent home on Monday, an official statement said. Nearly 1,200 migrants were stranded in Pathankot after the Jammu and Kashmir administr...

BRIEF-China Raises Easing Coronavirus Border Controls With Other Countries - WSJ

April 20 Reuters - CHINA RAISES EASING CORONAVIRUS BORDER CONTROLS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES - WSJ Source text - httpson.wsj.com2KiZ4Ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020