93 people arrested in Handwara for violating lockdown norms

The local police have arrested 93 persons and seized 10 vehicles for defying the restriction orders imposed by the administration in view of the COVID-19. "In the jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara, police have arrested 47 persons and seized one vehicle for defying Govt orders issued under u/s 144 CrPC," reads an official statement.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered and investigation into the cases has been initiated. The statement said that in the jurisdiction of Qalamabad police station, 9 persons were arrested for violating the lockdown guidelines.

Near Vilgam police station, police arrested 21 persons and seized five vehicles for violating the government prohibitory orders and a case has been registered. A case has been registered against 16 persons for violating lockdown rules in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kralgund. Police also seized four vehicles.

Police in the statement further appealed to the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and those who are violating the restriction orders will be dealt with strictly. (ANI)

