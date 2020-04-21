Left Menu
COVID-19: Govt can't be told to act in particular way in such situations, says SC; disposes PIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:16 IST
The Supreme Court, while hearing a PIL seeking immediate relief for the poor and homeless during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, said on Tuesday that “this was not the situation” where it can direct the government to do certain acts in a particular way. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, through video conferencing, was hearing the PIL filed by activist Swami Agnivesh seeking reliefs for the poor and the economically weaker sections during the lockdown. The bench after hearing the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the activist, disposed of the PIL after the law officer submitted that the implementation of the directions sought for will also be taken care of. During the hearing, Gonsalves said an application has been filed and it has been submitted that many states and UTs have not re-started the ‘anganwadi’ scheme for food distribution.

The plea said that lactating mothers and their infants should be given food under the National Food Security Act. Referring to prevailing circumstances, the bench said, “This is a situation where we cannot say whether some task has to be done one way or another. You have suggestions and you can put them to the government for consideration.” The top court on April 15 had disposed of the PIL of Swami Agnivesh after taking note of the Centre's submission that it was taking steps to implement relief measures to help needy poor people during nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solicitor General had said that the government was monitoring the situation and implementation of the guidelines were being ensured for benefits of poor and needy people..

