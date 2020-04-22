Health Ministry issues guidelines to handle remains of COVID-19 patients

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday released guidelines for importation of remains of people who died of COVID-19. The Ministry said that in cases human remains of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 victims arrive at Indian airports, validation of cause of death, no-objection certificate (NOC) from the embassies and embalming certificate has to be produced as a required precautionary step.

The guidelines state that the airlines shall ensure that all preventive measures related to the importation under Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954 are followed. "The concerned airline shall ensure that the external packing of human remains (coffin) is undamaged. APHO to verify the documents as mentioned and inspect the packing in accordance with the provisions under the Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954," the guidelines stated.

The personnel handling the human remains should follow the laid down procedures for donning and doffing of Personal Protective Equipment and follow other protective measures for COVID-19 like, hand-washing with soap and water, etc. to ensure that they remain protected during the procedure. The packaging shall be buried following the norms for burial for human remains with high-risk pathogens. The handlers would be monitored for 28 days and the designated vehicle shall be disinfected as per the norms, it said. (ANI)

