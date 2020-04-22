Punjab Police give lyrical push to its campaign against fake news amid coronavirus pandemic

Left Menu
The Punjab Police have come up with a novel way to create awareness about fake news on social media. The police released a song on Tuesday titled, 'Fake Di Khair Nahi' (fake will not be spared) alerting people to refrain from spreading incorrect information pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A still from the clip shared by Punjab Police. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police have come up with a novel way to create awareness about fake news on social media. The police released a song on Tuesday titled, 'Fake Di Khair Nahi' (fake will not be spared) alerting people to refrain from spreading incorrect information pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The song--that was released on Twitter--educates people about damages rendered to the society by fake news and advises them to refrain from sharing it.

"Don't get ensnared by the crafty work of the fake news mills running overtime during the #Covid19 lockdown. Be responsible; do not forward news from unconfirmed sources! #FakeDiKhairNahi," the Punjab Police official handle tweeted. The video received over 1.2k likes, 31.8k views and over 300 comments crediting the Punjab police for the initiative.

Punjab police officials said that the force is making "all-out efforts" to curb the panic being spread by some miscreants who share sensational and Fake News on the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this initiative, police officers across the nation have been taking initiatives during this pandemic.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared a reference to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' to caution people against stepping out of their homes during the lockdown. Taking to their Twitter handle, the Mumbai Police posted a capture from 'Gully Boy' featuring a smiling shot of Alia Bhatt and it read, "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during the lockdown." (ANI)

