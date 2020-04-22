Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre assures to bring back stranded Indian seafarers, Goa prepares for their quarantine

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan to assure that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the Indian seafarers stranded in different parts of the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 05:45 IST
Centre assures to bring back stranded Indian seafarers, Goa prepares for their quarantine
Minister of State for AYUSH and MOS Defence Shripad Y Naik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan to assure that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the Indian seafarers stranded in different parts of the world. "As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for sign-in and sign-off of Indian Seafarers at Indian Ports and their movement issued on April 21 late night all the Indian Seafarers including Goan brothers on various cruise boats/liners etc around Indian shores will be brought onshore or join a vessel with all due care," said Naik in a statement.

He thanked the central government for timely help and decision, which will give relief to the seafarers stranded on different vessels near Indian ports. "This will also end the hardship caused to seafarers and pave the way to return to their homes safely," he said. After the central government's guidelines allowing disembarkment of the seafarers stranded on Indian shores, Goa is readying itself to quarantine Goans who were working as crew on three different ships as a precautionary measure to contain corona spread.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the crew members from three different ships would be disembarked in Mumbai on Wednesday. "As per the order of Union Ministry of Home Affairs, all the Goans working on these three ships which are stranded on Indian shore would be brought to Goa," he said.

Sawant said that they would be tested for COVID-19 after being brought to Goa and would undergo quarantine for 14 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Business associates win again in BTS: Americas

Winning for the third consecutive day, but actually completing a match for the third time in that span, business associates sealed a spot in the upper bracket of the BTS Pro Series America playoffs on Tuesday. With a 2-0 sweep of FURIA Espo...

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as oil rout leaves investors on edge

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the weeks rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. The greenback sat just below a two-week p...

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020