Amit Shah appreciates work of doctors, assures them of security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors through video conferencing and appreciated their good work.

Updated: 22-04-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:26 IST
Amit Shah appreciates work of doctors, assures them of security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors through video conferencing.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors through video conferencing and appreciated their good work. He also assured them security and appealed to them not to hold a symbolic protest as proposed by them.

The Indian Medical Association has announced that it will observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals. "If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23. Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," states a notice issued by the association.

This comes after several incidents of attacks and stigmatisation of medical staff and doctors being reported from across the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been constituted by the Centre earlier in the day to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

