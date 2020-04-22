Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Kerala HC seeks to bring back nurses from other states amid COVID-19 crisis

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to bring back COVID-19 affected Malayali nurses from across the country to Kerala claiming that the condition in other states is deteriorating by the day.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:49 IST
Plea in Kerala HC seeks to bring back nurses from other states amid COVID-19 crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to bring back COVID-19 affected Malayali nurses from across the country to Kerala claiming that the condition in other states is deteriorating by the day. The petition, filed by Kerala-based United Nurses Association (UNA) President Shoby Joseph on Tuesday, said that tests are not being prescribed by doctors to nurses showing symptoms in order to force them to work.

"Even days or weeks after a test is prescribed, the same is not done. After being tested positive also, the nurses are denied basic facilities like food, quarantine and medical care," it added. The petition said that the health of medical workers is of utmost importance to combat the deadly coronavirus.

"A dearth in the number of healthcare workers would only make it more difficult to fight the virus. The nurses are working in alarmingly dangerous environments which give them exposure to the COVID-19 virus," the plea said. It further said that the UNA has already given a representation to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the matter and while the online petition has been accepted, no effective steps have been taken to bring back the nurses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

RICS appoints Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of management board

RICS, a global body to promote professionalism and standards in the real estate sector, has appointed Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of its management boardSavills is a leading global property consultant. In a statement, the Ro...

Half of France's private sector workers on temporary unemployment scheme

French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Wednesday more than 10 million private-sector workers had signed up for a temporary unemployment scheme put in place by the government to help companies endure the impact of the new coronavirus...

First U.S. coronavirus death occurred in early Feb in California

Health officials in Californias Santa Clara County have identified two people who died from the new coronavirus in early and mid-February, making them the earliest known victims of the outbreak in the United States. It was previously though...

Facing Anderson in England is really challenging, says Rahane

Over the years Ajinkya Rahane has faced several bowlers on different surfaces across the globe, but playing against England speedster James Anderson in his home country has been the most challenging task for the India Test vice-captain. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020