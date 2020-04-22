Left Menu
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Nine new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Nine new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. Out of these nine coronavirus positive cases, five have been reported from Kalaburagi and two each from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

According to the government of Karnataka, the total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 427 including 131 cured or discharged cases and 17 deaths. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 19,984, including 15,474 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,869 patients have either been cured or discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

