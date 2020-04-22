"Sessions court order to pay Rs 25000 towards Corona Relief fund for bail unjust"

Terming as 'improper and unjust,' a sessions court directing the accused in a case to deposit Rs 25,000 towards the Corona Relief Fund for bail, the Kerala High Court has quashed the order. Chinna Rao Swayamvarappu,an accused in a case at Peringome in Kozhikode district, had moved the Court challenging the bail condition imposed by the Thalassery Sessions Court.

In his plea, the man, hailing from Telananga and residing in Chennai, argued that the condition imposed by the sessions court was 'onerous.' He referred to a decision of the Kerala High Court in 2012 that held that the Courts, while granting bail, should not direct the accused to make any cash deposit. Justice C S Dias, in his order on Tuesday said that the condition imposed by the learned sessions judge, directing the accused to deposit Rs 25,000 towards the Corona Relief Fund "is improper and unjust" and quashed it.

The Court, however, directed the petitioner to comply with all the other conditions contained in the Sessions Court order..

