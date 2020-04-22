Left Menu
64 police personnel found COVID-19 positive till now in Maharashtra

A total of 64 police personnel in Maharashtra have been found coronavirus positive till now, the state police said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 64 police personnel in Maharashtra have been found coronavirus positive till now, the state police said here on Wednesday. According to Maharashtra Police, "12 police officers and 52 policemen have been found coronavirus positive in the state till now."

As per the data, 62,987 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC for violating lockdown from March 22 till April 22. The number of persons found by police violating quarantine measures is 595. "477 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen. The total number of incidents on assault on police are 134.

13,869 people have been arrested since March 22 till 4 am today for violation during coronavirus lockdown, the police said. A total of 44,135 vehicles have been seized. (ANI)

