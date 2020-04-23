UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark second birthday

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released five new photographs of their younger son, Prince Louis, to mark his second birthday.

All were taken this month by Kate, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.

