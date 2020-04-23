COVID-19: Sanitation workers felicitated in Madurai

Sanitation workers in Madurai were felicitated by state cooperation minister Sellur K Raju and District Collector Dr TG Vinay on Thursday for their tireless efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The workers were also given groceries and cleaning supplies.

Earlier, Tirunelveli Police gave a guard of honour to the sanitation workers in the city's municipal corporation for their efforts in combating COVID-19. In Haryana's Ambala, locals garlanded and showered flowers on sanitation workers and applauded their efforts. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,629 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu including 18 deaths and 662 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

