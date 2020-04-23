Delhi govt issues strict orders to landlords not to demand rent from labourers, students

The Delhi government has issued orders for strict compliance of its earlier order for landlords not to demand rent from labourers and students for one month. "District Magistrates shall undertake awareness campaign on the issue particularly in areas having higher density of workers/migrant workers/students to advise affected persons to lodge complaints to police control room by calling 100," the order dated, April 22 read.

With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 5,652 COVID-19 positive cases so far. The state has reported 269 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states.

Delhi and Gujarat are the next two worst-hit with 2,248 and 2,407 COVID-19 positive cases. With two more areas added to the containment zones by the Delhi government, the total number of containment zones had gone up to 89, as of Wednesday. (ANI)

