Punjab CM urges all CMs to pursue matter of 3-pronged strategy with PM Modi

Following up on his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a 3-pronged strategy to bail out states from the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has now urged his counterparts in all the states to pursue the matter with the Centre.

Following up on his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a 3-pronged strategy to bail out states from the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has now urged his counterparts in all the states to pursue the matter with the Centre. Singh has written to the Chief Ministers of all the states to also write to Prime Minister, urging him to consider the suggestions he had made to combat the crisis.

Pointing out that it was a matter of concern to all states, Singh in his letter to all Chief Ministers highlighted that all the states are reeling under the impact of shrinking revenues and heightened requirements of welfare and healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, he underlined the urgent need to request the Government of India to give a special three-month COVID revenue grant with the flexibility to states in spending as per local conditions.

He has also urged the states to seek review by the Finance Commission of its recommendations for the current year since the ground situation had completely changed due to the pandemic. Further, Punjab Chief Minister has urged the Chief Ministers to seek deferment of the full report of the Finance Commission by a year, so that the requirements of the States for economic revival and relief as well as rehabilitation could be fully assessed post-COVID-19, and adequately provided by the Commission.

The Finance Commission's five-year report should begin from April 1, 2021, instead of 2020, after factoring in the COVID impact, Singh has suggested, urging his counterparts to take up the matter with the Prime Minister, who is spearheading the national efforts to manage and contain COVID-19. (ANI)

