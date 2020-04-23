Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assault at Awhad's house: HC asks cops to secure CCTV footage

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:23 IST
Assault at Awhad's house: HC asks cops to secure CCTV footage

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed that CCTV footage of Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow on the day a man was allegedly beaten up there be submitted to a magistrate. Justice G S Kulkarni also sought the state government's response to a plea filed by the victim, Anant Karmuse, which seeks to make Awhad an accused and wants the case to be transfered to the CBI.

On April 8, a case of assault, kidnapping and criminal intimidation was registered against Awhad's unidentified supporters and policemen after Karmuse alleged that he was beaten up at the NCP leader's Thane residence over a Facebook post. Five persons were subsequently arrested by Vartak Nagar police.

Karmuse, a civil engineer, had alleged that some police personnel visited him on April 5 and told him that he would have to go to the police station, but instead took him to Awhad's bungalow. At the bungalow, he was allegedly beaten up black and blue by ten to fifteen men over a morphed picture of the minister he had shared on Facebook, Karmuse said. Awhad was present during the incident, he alleged.

The minister denied the allegations. After brief arguments, Justice Kulkarni directed the police to secure CCTV footage of the relevant period from Awhad's residence and to submit it in a sealed cover to a magistrate in Thane.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to April 30, asking the state to file reply..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt makes 'new friend' on World Book Day

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and gave a quick introduction to her new friend that she made on the occasion World Book Day. With World Book Day being observed today, the 27-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a...

There was no China cover-up of coronavirus, Chinese envoy says

China did not cover up the novel coronavirus outbreak and so the United States should not seek to bully the Peoples Republic in a manner reminiscent of the 19th century European colonial wars, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursd...

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday local time, tol...

Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" gains a coronavirus face mask

Banksys Girl with a Pierced Eardrum has been updated for the coronavirus era with the addition of a blue surgical face mask. The mural, a take on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring but with a security alarm replacing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020