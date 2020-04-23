State finances in dire straits, urgent assistance needed: Chidambaram at CWC meet

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday underlined that finances of states across the country are in "dire straits" amid the coronavirus lockdown, and said that they need urgent assistance. Chidambaram was speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting held here today.

"There are three major issues - 1. Finances of the States are in dire straits and they need urgent assistance. 2. The state of health infrastructure needs to be addressed. 3. A humane policy for the return of migrant workers needs to be put in place," Chidambaram said. Congress leader AK Antony said that the party has the responsibility to act as watchdogs.

"It is our responsibility to act as watchdogs and ensure course correction. A large number of NRIs abroad must be permitted to return home after due testing and in consultation with state governments by arranging special aircraft. Why isn't India doing so?" he asked. Congress lawmakers Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also raised the issue of migrant workers who are stranded due to coronavirus induced lockdown in the meeting.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State or the Union Territory where they are currently located. However, stranded labourers will be allowed to go to places of work within the State with conditions during the lockdown. (ANI)

