Prakash Javadekar felicitates frontline COVID-19 warriors

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors by giving them letters of appreciation and said that the country will triumph over the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:59 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitates COVID-19 frontline warriors in Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors by giving them letters of appreciation and said that the country will triumph over the virus. "We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees for their hard work during COVID-19," Javadekar said while speaking to media.

Speaking on the matter of violence against the health and police staff, he said that in order to mitigate the violence against these warriors an ordinance has been brought. "Attacks on them will not be tolerated and that is why we have brought an ordinance against such acts," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Chanderia, Chief Nursing Officer, AIIMS, said that she was honoured to receive the letter of appreciation and added that it will motivate them. "I am very happy after receiving a letter of appreciation. Nurses are playing a vital role in COVID-19 time. I thank Javadekar Ji for appreciating us. This will motivate us to do better and work hard," Kamlesh said.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday had approved the promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to "protect healthcare service personnel and property including their living/working premises against violence during epidemics." President Ram Nath Kovind approved it earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

