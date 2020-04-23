Left Menu
HC grants interim bail to murder accused to take care of unwell minor daughter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:00 IST
The Delhi High Court has granted 14-day interim bail to a murder accused whose five-year-old daughter is suffering from uncontrolled fever due to severe blood infection and requires better medical attention in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. Justice Anup J Bhambhani, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief while directing the man to make a video call every Friday to the police officer concerned and also 'drop-a-pin' on Google Maps so that the officer can verify his presence and location.

“In the circumstances, being persuaded only by the possible medical needs of the baby who is aged about 5 years and who may be vulnerable and require better medical attention in view of the prevailing pandemic, this court is inclined to admit the applicant (man) to interim bail for a period of 14 days from the date of his release in order to attend to the medical needs, if any, of the child. "Accordingly, the applicant is granted interim bail for a period of 14 days from the date of his release,” the court said.

Imposing various bail conditions on the man, the court said: “The applicant shall make a video-call every Friday between 11 am and 11:30 am to the Investigating Officer, and in case the Investigating Officer is no longer in service or is otherwise unavailable, then to the SHO of police station Lajpat Nagar, Delhi and also 'drop-a-pin' on Google Maps, so that the IO/SHO can verify the applicant's presence and location. "Counsel for the applicant has confirmed that the applicant has the wherewithal to comply with this condition.” The court was informed that the child's mother is living away in her maternal home and is not available to look after the welfare of the girl who is only in the care of her aged paternal grandparents.

The court noted that the man was earlier also released on interim bail and he had surrendered himself on expiry of the bail period and had not violated any condition. It directed him not to leave Delhi without its prior permission and shall furnish his mobile number to the police officer and it should be switched on all the time.

It also directed the man not to indulge in any act that would prejudice the proceedings in the matter and asked him to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent on expiry of the period of interim bail..

