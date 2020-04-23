Left Menu
Lockdown: Delhi Police performs last rites of man as family was unable to reach

Delhi Police performed the last rites of a man whose family was unable to take his dead body back to their hometown due to the nationwide lockdown, here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:41 IST
Delhi police performing the last rites of man who died due to chickenpox on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police performed the last rites of a man whose family was unable to take his dead body back to their hometown due to the nationwide lockdown, here on Thursday. The man died on April 13 and the body was in the hospital for 10 days. He was a resident of Gorakhpur and died due to chickenpox.

His wife wrote to the Delhi Police requesting them to either send the dead body to Gorakhpur or perform the last rights in Delhi. She also has asked for his death certificate and a post mortem report.

"When it came to our knowledge through the request of UP police and the family, it seemed genuine. We got the post mortem conducted and performed the last rights of the deceased. They said that they couldn't come hence we should either send the body or perform the last rites, but sending the body was not a feasible option in the current scenario," said DCP Northwest Vijaynta Arya. (ANI)

